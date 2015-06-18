Character animation - Chris Forde.

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Been putting Character Animator in After Effects CC 2015 to the test today. It's difficult to make a looping animation if you have position and rotation applied to the head, so we had to remove some of the movement. We didn't do too bad for our first attempt we don't think.
We'll try something a little more adventurous next time.