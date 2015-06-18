Motion Videos UK

Character animation - Chris Forde.

Been putting Character Animator in After Effects CC 2015 to the test today. It's difficult to make a looping animation if you have position and rotation applied to the head, so we had to remove some of the movement. We didn't do too bad for our first attempt we don't think.

We'll try something a little more adventurous next time.

