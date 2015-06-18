Stephanie Garcia

Personal Ui Kit

Stephanie Garcia
Stephanie Garcia
  • Save
Personal Ui Kit kit ui
Download color palette

Color scheme of my personal Ui Kit. Also who texts me the most. Starting with my mom. LA graffiti, my trip to Italy. Forecast in SF is always clouded here in the summer. Oak & Roma a personal friend of mine. Her instagram and vimeo is awesome.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Stephanie Garcia
Stephanie Garcia

More by Stephanie Garcia

View profile
    • Like