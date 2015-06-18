Šefik Mujkić

Retro Agency Visual Design

Retro Agency Visual Design website interface ui black agency geometry triangle web design exolio
Hello dribble, we meet again :)

Haven't posted in a really long time, been creating some awesome stuff, will be seen soon.

In the mean time here is something more recent I worked on for a new Agency that should get to life soon, make sure to see the full presentation on Behance:

BEHANCE

BEHANCE

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
