Airplay logo redeux

Airplay logo redeux logotype logo
From a while ago. Made a few adjustments to @Leslie Williams's design. I was also thinking that the "a" in the "Play" could be singled out as a favicon, app icon or any other place where a small 1x1 representation is needed.

Rebound of
AirPlay Logo design
By Leslie Williams
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
