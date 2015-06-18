Kelsey Bones

Vermillion Web Page Mockup

Kelsey Bones
Kelsey Bones
  • Save
Vermillion Web Page Mockup responsive photoshop cc app mockup app webpage mockup adobe cc adobe
Download color palette

Finally upgraded to Adobe CC, used some sample files to quickly mockup a website from one of their tutorials.

I'm really enjoying their new features especially artboards!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Kelsey Bones
Kelsey Bones

More by Kelsey Bones

View profile
    • Like