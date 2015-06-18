Kempeli

AMV / Branding

Kempeli
Kempeli
  • Save
AMV / Branding volleyball volley coat of arms ball amv brand identity marca mark logo branding
Download color palette

Logo and Brand Identity developed to AMV - Associação Maravilhense de Vôlei, a volleyball team from Maravilha SC, Brazil.

Press "@2x" to view the 800x600 size.

More coming soon.

Follow us!
Behance
Facebook

© Kempeli Design e Comunicação

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Kempeli
Kempeli

More by Kempeli

View profile
    • Like