Danny White

Where-to?

Danny White
Danny White
  • Save
Where-to? loop framer framerjs interaction prototype ios mobile
Download color palette

Woke up this morning with this idea for some kind of funky onboarding.

More stuff here:
https://github.com/alookat/nice-loops

Play with it/the code:
http://share.framerjs.com/22wuwbi8fhx8/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Danny White
Danny White

More by Danny White

View profile
    • Like