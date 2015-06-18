Stan Gursky

Skype re-redesign sneak peek

Skype re-redesign sneak peek chat modern windows redesign concept desktop ui flat metro skype
It's been almost over two years now since I posted the Skype concept. So as I got a few free hours this week, I thought to revisit the redesign and put on some fresh 2015 paint on it... and because the official Skype client still lacks some hot and cool design...

So here is a little preview for the re-redesign of the Skype. Full shots are coming in the next few days :)

01 skype shot
Skype Desktop Modern/Flat UI Concept
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
