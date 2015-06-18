RONLEWHORN

Type Fight!

RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
  • Save
Type Fight! gold typefight 4 illustration number type
Download color palette

This is my character for TypeFight this week. Head over HERE and cast your vote for your favorite #4!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
RONLEWHORN
RONLEWHORN
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding

More by RONLEWHORN

View profile
    • Like