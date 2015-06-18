Older design for the A&P submissions page for AUTHORS.me. This page shows agents and publishers all the submissions they have received through the AUTHORS service. From here they should have enough information with genre, sub-genre, and hook to make an informed decision on if the submission is a good fit for their company. (I.e. If you focus on YA Fiction, you don't want something related to Civil War Battles Non-Fiction). This page is also where they will manage the life cycle of the submission while they review it. They can update the status, give it a personal ranking, and assign it out to coworkers for review.