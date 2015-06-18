Arsen Batyuchok

Tap&Hold

Arsen Batyuchok
Arsen Batyuchok
  • Save
Tap&Hold interaction popup ui user interface dismiss jquery javascript css3 html flat flat ui
Download color palette

Long time no see! :)
Here's a CSS3/jQuery animation for popups I've made today.
Check it out live on Codepen.

Arsen Batyuchok
Arsen Batyuchok

More by Arsen Batyuchok

View profile
    • Like