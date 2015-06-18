Real Estate Theme for Genesis + Wovax

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Excited to be working on a project with my friend, Joe at Wovax. It's going to be a real estate theme built with the MLS API and Genesis.
I wanted to keep it super clean and simple, with lots of white space. It needs to be customizable, but doing so elegantly in a theme is a headache. So I'm trying to keep the customization happen more in colors and content, and not big background images and such.