Real Estate Theme for Genesis + Wovax

Excited to be working on a project with my friend, Joe at Wovax. It's going to be a real estate theme built with the MLS API and Genesis.

I wanted to keep it super clean and simple, with lots of white space. It needs to be customizable, but doing so elegantly in a theme is a headache. So I'm trying to keep the customization happen more in colors and content, and not big background images and such.

