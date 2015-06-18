Dillan Powell

Clap Magic

Dillan Powell
Dillan Powell
  • Save
Clap Magic hands brand vintage halftone icon logo
Download color palette

Just a doodle. @John Howard was like "Clap Magic" and I was like "sure!"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Dillan Powell
Dillan Powell

More by Dillan Powell

View profile
    • Like