Redhead Preservation Society

Lonely Leon

Redhead Preservation Society
Redhead Preservation Society
Hire Me
  • Save
Lonely Leon illustration lion
Download color palette

Real quick repurposed lion illustration I created for another thing. Gonna let this little guy roam free until I have more time to play around and/or find it another home.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Redhead Preservation Society
Redhead Preservation Society
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Redhead Preservation Society

View profile
    • Like