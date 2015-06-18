Becky Tomino

Arro Landing Page

Becky Tomino
Becky Tomino
  • Save
Arro Landing Page taxi web design landing page arro
Download color palette

Hello! Huge thank you to @Anthony Nguyen for the invitation!

A landing page for Arro, a taxi hailing app.

Final design here https://www.goarro.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Becky Tomino
Becky Tomino

More by Becky Tomino

View profile
    • Like