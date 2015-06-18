Blacksalmon

Finalised Girl Walk Cycle

Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon
  • Save
Finalised Girl Walk Cycle 2d flat vector character cycle walk animation
Download color palette

Finally got round to finish off this walk cycle. Now it's ready to be implemented in the animation!

Student walk cycle still 2x
Rebound of
Student Walk
By Blacksalmon
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Blacksalmon
Blacksalmon

More by Blacksalmon

View profile
    • Like