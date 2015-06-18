Cover Photo 01

English Story:

The train came to a stop as if unwillingly, the breaks shrieking with outrage. "Why would anyone stop here?" they seemed to cry. But I knew why. I knew what was on the other side of that fallow valley - my sanctuary, that holy place. And I knew it would be the same, nothing will have changed.

My feet followed the slate path blindly ,moving faster than my mind. They knew me better than anyone or anything else. They knew where I was going.

The red of the wooden shutters blinked between leafy branches. The sun pushed the clouds away with cheerful determination. I could see a figure moving on the balcony.

"Mama!" I called. "Mama, it's me! I'm home, mama!"

Without looking up, the figure muttered,

"What took you so long?"

This was no dream. I was back.

I really was.

Deutsche Geschichte:

Die Anspannung fällt ab, aber noch ist nicht Zeit loszulassen. Einatmen. Ausatmen. Die Gespräche sind verstummt und die Musik ist aus. Tische und Stühle sind verstaut. Die Geräte ausgeschaltet. Die Zimmer leer. Niemand ist mehr im Haus zu hören. Die Luft riecht anders und die ersten warmen Sonnenstrahlen fühlen sich angenehm an auf meiner Haut. Ruhig ist es. Vorbei und überstanden. Wieder einmal. Bevor alles wieder von vorne beginnt. Es ist Zeit sich zu verabschieden, bis wir uns wieder sehen.

