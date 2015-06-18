Brent Galloway

Popularity Is Useless

Popularity Is Useless stars distressed apparel shirt lettering grunge type typography t-shirt
You don’t gauge success by the amount of followers you have. At the end of the day, popularity is useless and it doesn’t pay the bills. Your work is what pays the bills, so focus on how you can improve what you do. Your exposure will grow as you spend your time creating something.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Freelance merch designer for rad bands and brands
