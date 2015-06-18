Sasha Tikhonov

Glass boxes

At the end of almost every project there are a lot of wasted or just unused cool stuff. Sometimes it happens during the project.

Here is some glass boxes — unused cool thing.

Maybe i have to make a print from it?

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Making pictures

