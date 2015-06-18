Mother Volcano

Hello world, I'm Gruber!

Mother Volcano
Mother Volcano
Hire Me
  • Save
Hello world, I'm Gruber! army exploring magma good guy blocks modular animation character illustration
Download color palette

His all-seeing eye never blinks in the face of danger. This is Gruber, the free will loyal robot!

98b04f5aa9089b9dfc832a416bfbec90
Rebound of
Meet Herrmann
By Mother Volcano
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Mother Volcano
Mother Volcano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mother Volcano

View profile
    • Like