Heart Circuit

Here's a new illustration style I did to be featured as a blog post image. I was going for a grainy texture while trying to expand on the simple flat illustration style. Whatcha think?
While you're here, check out @prplrckscssrs thoughts and how we've handled a major transition in our collaborative process - Breaking Up with Basecamp