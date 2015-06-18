Ben Read

Fight to Follow

Ben Read
Ben Read
  • Save
Fight to Follow church series ministry path journey indiana follow topography youth ministry
Download color palette

Fun project to work on, as soon as I was given the theme for the conference to design the look, I had this image pop up in mind of charting out the course. Ultimately, they chose the mock up I spent the least amount of time or effort on, but I'll always love this one.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Ben Read
Ben Read

More by Ben Read

View profile
    • Like