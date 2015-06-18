Van Berkemeyer

Flying Match tshirt mark logo texture rough hand drawn wings rock lightening bolt broken flame illustration
Had the pleasure of creating a t-shirt design for a super rad organization out of TX. Here is a small snippet of the design... More to come.

Band Merch Guy.

