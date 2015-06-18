Alyssa Castellano

NERC CIP Schematic

Alyssa Castellano
Alyssa Castellano
  • Save
NERC CIP Schematic technical schematic diagram illustration minimal
Download color palette

Part of a diagram I created for NovaTech's Utility Services Overview Brochure.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Alyssa Castellano
Alyssa Castellano

More by Alyssa Castellano

View profile
    • Like