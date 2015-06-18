Gabe Abadilla

Paint Visualizer Web App

Paint Visualizer Web App
Sneak peek of an app the @Slate Studio UX design team has been working on. We were tasked with reimagining legacy software, allowing custom uploaded images and expanding to 2000 colors.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
The Future is Bright
