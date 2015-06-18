Ugochi ®

ugochi accessories - business card design

ugochi accessories - business card design
Making jewelry is my favorite thing to do, besides graphic design. I launched my website the other day, finally (http://ugochi.xyz) and had business cards printed up. Dreams = Fufilled

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
