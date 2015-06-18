idan yaniv

idan yaniv
Bevy App - Profile
He ll o !
This is my 2nd Animated gif Shot from "Bevy" project. This shot shows how the Users profile screen works, Hope u like it! :)

Here is the link for the full project :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/27008027/Bevy-Social-Traveling-App

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Digital Creative Director

