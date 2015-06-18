Business Card Showcase PSD

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Its my pleasure to introduce to you guys our newest release, the Business card Showcase Mock up offer a stunning photo realistic environment to present your next business card designs. The PSD file is easily editable through smart objects and includes a realistic depth.
File Size: 22MB
Resolution: 2500x2500
Download PSD: http://www.techandall.com/busniesscard-showcase-mock-up-psd/