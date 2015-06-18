Rubayath Rahman

Business Card Showcase PSD

Rubayath Rahman
Rubayath Rahman
  • Save
Business Card Showcase PSD logo branding download designs presentation photo realistic freebies freebie mockup business card psd
Download color palette

Its my pleasure to introduce to you guys our newest release, the Business card Showcase Mock up offer a stunning photo realistic environment to present your next business card designs. The PSD file is easily editable through smart objects and includes a realistic depth.

File Size: 22MB
Resolution: 2500x2500

Download PSD: http://www.techandall.com/busniesscard-showcase-mock-up-psd/

Rubayath Rahman
Rubayath Rahman

More by Rubayath Rahman

View profile
    • Like