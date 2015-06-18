Brethren Design Co

Toxic Subz

Toxic Subz toxic subs sandwiches branding logo typography
A co-worker and I are going to do a pop-up sandwich shop called Toxic Subz at work. Just a fun way to provide everyone with lunch. We plan on going all out!

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
