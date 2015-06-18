Danny White

Pop-out experiments

Pop-out experiments mobile ios prototype interaction framerjs framer
Working on some re-usuable patterns for pop-out options/links.

More stuff here:
https://github.com/alookat/nice-loops

Play with it/the code:
http://share.framerjs.com/u35il1ewj7gs/

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
