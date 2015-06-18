Gaston Caba

Cameraman

Cameraman
This is a bit of a pitch I did for Coca-Cola about sports in the early days, so I intended to use an old fashioned cartoon style. This cameraman is a leftover from the work but I kind of like it.

Jun 18, 2015
