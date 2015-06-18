Preston Zeller

Medical Device Responsive Site Mock

Medical Device Responsive Site Mock
Mock of the responsive views for a medical device website.

Nominated on Awwwards: http://www.awwwards.com/best-websites/skylit-medical/

View site at: https://skylitmedical.com.

Did some fun stuff on this one, including a whole site EV SSL with MaxCDN integration.

View @2x for bigger size.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
