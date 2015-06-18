Chris Griffith
Octopus

It's Live!

Chris Griffith
Octopus
Chris Griffith for Octopus
Hire Us
  • Save
It's Live! clean simple flat visual data graphs ui dark beta
Download color palette

Our friends at Adterminal have been working hard on implementing their new visual identity and interface. They are now accepting sign ups for the beta of their platform which integrates all of your ad revenue sources into place.

Check it out!

www.adterminal.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Octopus
Octopus
Hire Us

More by Octopus

View profile
    • Like