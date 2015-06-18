Andrew Sterlachini

Original Six Champion

Original Six Champion original six sports typography type hockey blackhawks ccm chicago nhl
T-Shirt design I did recently for the Blackhawks Stanley Cup 2015 win.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
