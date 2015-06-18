Arun Pattnaik

Kickstarter Presentation

Kickstarter Presentation presentation keynote powerpoint grunge green error local hindi kickstarter
A fun little project, part of a Kickstarter presentation.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Bulletproof UX for digital startups.
