Derek Torsani

Eyeball Show/Hide

Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani
  • Save
Eyeball Show/Hide menu icon eye eyeball
Download color palette

What if we replace the Hamburger menu and X with the Eyeball show/hide? Allowing the user to show and hide the content they want, and the website responds accordingly to it's new layout decided by the user.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani

More by Derek Torsani

View profile
    • Like