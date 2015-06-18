kia sue

der dorn – editorial

kia sue
kia sue
  • Save
der dorn – editorial papercut typography handmade illustration stencils acryl editorial
Download color palette

full project is now updated on behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/27229101/Der-Dorn-Ein-Verbrechen-in-sechs-Akten

university project – illustration / typography

I made several stencils of different words, letters, numbers and pattern. Those stencils helped me spraying my illustrations on the paper. After this, I printed the final copy on it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
kia sue
kia sue

More by kia sue

View profile
    • Like