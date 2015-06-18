Igor Pascoal

Release Your Potential

venn diagram learning care health hospital responsive web design
A recent visual I've worked on for a complete rebranding. I'm specially keen on the venn diagram use for the initial service presentation.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Product Design

