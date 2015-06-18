Jimmie Blount

Cree x Abby Wambach - Shoot the Lights Out

Jimmie Blount
Jimmie Blount
  • Save
Cree x Abby Wambach - Shoot the Lights Out football light bulb video gif soccer ball futbol soccer
Download color palette

Just finished this video for Cree Lighting. Abby Wambach was awesome to work with and she's pretty damn talented. Check out the link in my bio for the full video. Go USWNT! Bring home the gold.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Jimmie Blount
Jimmie Blount

More by Jimmie Blount

View profile
    • Like