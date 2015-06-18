Justin Garand

Invite

Invite design pure magic orlando magic florida blue print basketball magic orlando
Working on an invitation for internal clients who met their 2015 Sales Goals. This piece will be printed on Metallic Silver (everything in white will be silver) and glued into Matte Black Petal envelopes. I'm really happy with how it came out! Here's a peek.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
