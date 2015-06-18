William Lothman

Hourglass Icon

William Lothman
William Lothman
  • Save
Hourglass Icon susan kare animated gif icon retro time hourglass
Download color palette

I got inspired by Apple's original interface icons and made this simple animation. #throwbackthursday

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
William Lothman
William Lothman

More by William Lothman

View profile
    • Like