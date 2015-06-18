Jonny Mowat

Paper Logo rip hand paper logo
Thought to myself 'Aw this will be a fun one, getting off of the computer for a bit to create something.' Then spent hours on photoshop trying to adjust it so it looked like paper and not cotton balls or snow as my Ma said it did.

Win some lose some.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
I'm designer, illustrator and animator Jonny Mowat. Nice!
