The DevGuild approached us with a very fun concept. They realised that most academic courses do not sufficiently equip software engineers with the thinking tools required to be effective in the workspace. Hence they developed their own practitioner-mentor lead course to bridge the gap and help developers to further their skills. To date they have trained over 250 people.

They asked for 8bit graphic designs that would embody the concept of “levelling up” (just like you would in a video game) for their courses.