🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The DevGuild approached us with a very fun concept. They realised that most academic courses do not sufficiently equip software engineers with the thinking tools required to be effective in the workspace. Hence they developed their own practitioner-mentor lead course to bridge the gap and help developers to further their skills. To date they have trained over 250 people.
They asked for 8bit graphic designs that would embody the concept of “levelling up” (just like you would in a video game) for their courses.