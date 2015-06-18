Nikita Prokhorov

Dream Big // Tshirt

Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
  • Save
Dream Big // Tshirt t-shirt hand lettering lettering typography type
Download color palette

If you've wanted a Dream Big ambigram t-shirt, now is the time to get one! Pick one up here: https://withinthefold.com/shirts/dream-big/

7685f2c1a3072c4b44b2a2a7d76ad33c
Rebound of
Dream Big
By Nikita Prokhorov
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Nikita Prokhorov
Nikita Prokhorov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikita Prokhorov

View profile
    • Like