LogoPond logo lp p l round rounded sans circle monogram pond identity brand logo
LP monogram in the form of a lily pad. Just for fun to support that other design gallery site.

Rebound of
Logopond alternate universe
By Luma Vine
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
