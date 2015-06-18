Niles Giberson

C&A Monogram Logo

C&A Monogram Logo custom typography card ligature a c ampersand gold dark black monogram logo
Always gotta check out the logo in gold. Logo still a WIP.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
