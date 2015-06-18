Beast Collective

Euro 2016 Volunteers

Euro 2016 Volunteers beast collective uefa character animation animation
Project launched for EURO 2016. https://vimeo.com/130733338

Thanks to @Pat Grivet for the amazing design and @Romain Loubersanes for the awesome animation work!

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
