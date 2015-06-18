Federico Mariani

ilSole24ore- Circular Economy

Federico Mariani
Federico Mariani
  • Save
ilSole24ore- Circular Economy rawmaterials production envronement design green blue economy
Download color palette

Close up of big illustration about Circular Economy, published on IlSole14Ore, popoular newspaper about economy and business.
complete project here:
http://on.be.net/1QFo73K

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Federico Mariani
Federico Mariani

More by Federico Mariani

View profile
    • Like