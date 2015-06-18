Fremox

CG light painting test

Fremox
Fremox
  • Save
CG light painting test element 3d after effects streaks painting light
Download color palette

Just a quick test using some of the new feature of the Element 3D new version V2.2 ; the most awesome plugin ever created for After Effects !
The goal was to mimic light painting's typical streaks with only After Effects and the plugin Element 3D (no particles at all here !).
Notice the nice reflexions on the ground... This plugin rocks !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Fremox
Fremox

More by Fremox

View profile
    • Like