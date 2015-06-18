CG light painting test

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just a quick test using some of the new feature of the Element 3D new version V2.2 ; the most awesome plugin ever created for After Effects !
The goal was to mimic light painting's typical streaks with only After Effects and the plugin Element 3D (no particles at all here !).
Notice the nice reflexions on the ground... This plugin rocks !