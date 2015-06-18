🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Text-Interacive, a talented team of tech-savvy copywriters, asked us to redesign their website. While that was the original scope of the gig, we also took a shot at the logo, performing a subtle lifting and a different approach to typography. Once that was done, we moved to the site itself.
Check out the case study on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/27002005/Text-Interactive